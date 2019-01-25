OPINION: Of Course Bob Katter Knew Gay People Before Age 50. Here’s What He’s Said

Our acid-tongued new columnist The Fact Biatch casts a cynical eye over North Queensland MP Bob Katter’s claim this week to have never seen or heard of a homosexual before the age of 50.

In one of the Member for Kennedy’s earliest media mentions, Brisbane Truth announced in 1945 that the “Katter’s lovely babe is to be christened Robert Bellarmine Carl.”

The Fact Biatch can find no evidence Bob Katter has ever again been referred to as a “lovely babe.”

Nor is there any indication he has ever since used the name Bellarmine.

It appears Katter’s parents intended naming him for Cardinal Inquisitor Saint Robert Bellarmine, one of the judges who sentenced philosopher Giordano Bruno to burn at the stake for heresies such as the apparently crazy idea that the universe was infinite.

Bellarmine also censured Galileo over the scientists’ belief the Earth revolved around the Sun.

Katter’s parents had the prescience to name their son after the dude most deserving of the appellation, Patron Saint of Flat-Earthers.

Katter stirred up a new controversy this week when he said, “In my whole life up to 50, I had never seen or heard of a homosexual person.”

Born 22 May 1945, Katter is now 72 years old.

On 1 September 1988, he told the Queensland Parliament, “We have said to decent people who would have made great Australians, ‘No, you can’t come to this country because we have got to let in all these homosexuals.’”

The following year Bob found notoriety for his (unkept) promise, quoted in the Sydney Morning Herald, to “walk to Bourke backwards if the poof population of North Queensland is any more than 0.001 per cent.”

If we generously formulate a calculation based on today’s northern population of roughly 520,000, Bob’s figures leave us only 5.2 homosexuals in all the north.

We know that in the year before Bob’s birth, there were at least four homosexuals in Innisfail where his electorate office is now located.

Justice Douglas complained about the sordid state of affairs in that town in 1944 when he sentenced four men and youths to custodial sentences for homosexual acts.

If Innisfail had a proven four homosexuals in 1944, surely there were more than 1.2 in the rest of the north.

Is Bob suggesting northern locations like Wankaroo Creek, Bootie Island, Dicky Point and Choc-a-bloc Creek had no homosexuals of their own?

Of course, he was only following the lead of his esteemed (cough) former leader Sir Johannes Bjelke-Petersen.

Joh claimed in a front-page article a couple of years before that there were no more than seven homosexuals in Queensland, at a time when his police were arresting more than that every week for consensual adult male sex acts.

Katter’s statement also deserves scrutiny regarding topics addressed by the Queensland Government of which he was a member from 1974.

During those years, the government attempted to deny employment to gay teachers, refused to pass on federal AIDS funding to QuAC, considered legislation to criminalise lesbianism and passed legislation to deny liquor licences to premises which tolerated the presence of homosexuals, among many other gay-related issues.

But perhaps Bob was away on those days.

In 2010, the Brisbane Times reported Bob only attended for 24% of votes in the federal House of Representatives.

The Fact Biatch is kattered out and too lazy to trawl through countless volumes of Queensland Hansard to ascertain Bob’s attendance record in the state parliament so we will simply hope he had more energy as a younger man.

The Fact Biatch finds Bob Katter probably had knowledge of homosexuals at least from the age of 29 when he entered the Queensland Parliament.

His own words betray that he had knowledge of homosexuals at least from the age of 43. The Fact Biatch awards him a full score of 5 out of 5 porkies for his recent statement.

Next time, the Fact Biatch will address Katter’s claim regarding homosexuality, “I just don’t want to waste any time on it.”