‘Orange Is The New Black’ Stars Crashed This Aussie Lesbian Couple’s Wedding

Orange Is The New Black stars Lea DeLaria, Danielle Brooks, and Yael Stone crashed a Sydney couple’s wedding recently.

Actresses Lea DeLaria (Big Boo), Yael Stone (Lorna Morello) and Danielle Brooks (Taystee) were among the Netflix stars who were in Australia to attend the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade on Saturday night.

Local couple Tegan and Louise were getting married during their visit, and in video footage posted to Netflix’s Facebook page, the brides are beyond excited to welcome their unexpected wedding crashers to their big day.

DeLaria announced to the excited brides that she brought along Brooks and Stone, who emerged from behind the stage.

“So, Tegan and Lou, sorry to crash your wedding, I hope you don’t mind. I’ve decided to not come by myself,” she teased.

Stone, who is Australian, said “we’ve waited a long time” for marriage equality to happen.

“And we’re really, really proud that we can be here and celebrate you guys individually and celebrate this change across this beautiful country that needed to change,” she said.

“This is a beautiful moment and thank you for sharing it with us!”

DeLaria also shared several photos from the wedding on her Instagram account.