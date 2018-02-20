Organisers Postpone This Weekend’s Sunshine Coast Pride Festival

The organisers of the Sunshine Coast Pride Festival have announced they are postponing their Fair Day event that was to go ahead this weekend.

Revellers were to gather at Quota Park in Nambour this Saturday (February 24), but the event won’t go ahead due to bad weather.

“After our Pride Festival Safety Meeting it is with regret that the Sunshine Coast Pride Festival has to be postponed to a later date,” organiser Marj Blowers said.

“The amount of rain that we have had over the past week and the amount of rain that is forecast for the next few days has made the ground at Quota Park very waterlogged and unsafe for the public.

“With respect to the land, we feel that going ahead with the event will cause damage to the park and we don’t wish to do this.”

But Blowers said local event Pinky’s will still be going ahead at The Waterfront Hotel in Bli Bli from 8pm on Saturday evening.

Local drag star Melony Brests will host the night and perform three fabulous shows with her fellow Powderpuff Girls, Sall Monalla and Holly Wood.

Pinky’s is held on the last Saturday of every month at the hotel, with the money raised from gold coin donations and raffle tickets at each event going towards supporting the annual Sunshine Coast Pride Festival festivites.

For updates on the Sunshine Coast Pride Festival, visit the Sunshine Coast Pride Network’s Facebook page.