Participants Wanted For Research Into Trans Experiences In Queensland Prisons

Researchers at the University of Southern Queensland are seeking formerly incarcerated transgender, gender diverse and non-binary people willing to discuss their time in Queensland prisons.

The researchers say the project is aiming to identify transgender- and gender diverse-specific needs that are not currently being met and ways to improve access to quality health services and management practices within Queensland correctional facilities.

The researchers are seeking participants’ thoughts and opinions relating to their lived experience during incarceration such as:

• General living conditions and environment

• Treatment by correctional staff

• Was gender-affirming healthcare provided or not?

• Other/personal experiences

Those who wish to participate in the research can contact the researchers for a confidential 30 minute face-to-face or phone interview. Participants will receive a $30 gift card for their time.

For further information about the University of Southern Queensland project or to participate please contact principal investigators Dr Amy Mullens on (07) 3812 6153 or Dr Annette Bromdal on (07) 4631 1609, or email [email protected]