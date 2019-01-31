Party Continues At The Beat Megaclub After RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘Werq The World’

The stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race are coming to Brisbane for the Werq The World tour and the official after party is at The Beat Megaclub in Fortitude Valley.

The queens of Drag Race will perform to a sell-out crowd at QPAC on Wednesday (February 6), with live performances by Asia O’Hara, Eureka, Naomi Smalls and Kameron Michaels, as well as veteran queens Kim Chi, Detox and Violet Chachki (all pictured).

And after the show, the Beat Megaclub will host the official after party with a full night of entertainment from 8pm and free entry and drink specials all night.

Local drag stars Tina Bikki, Chocolate Boxx, Scarlett Fever and Diva will host the evening and take to the dancefloor with drag shows until the wee hours.

The Werq the World stage show will be hosted by Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, who is promising “a night you won’t soon forget”.

“This is a theatrical production of the highest calibre with Drag Race favourites delivering what you crave,” Michelle said.

QNews Magazine spoke to season 10 finalist Kameron Michaels about the show earlier this month.

“It’s an out-of-this-planet show! We’re taking audiences into the universe and beyond,” Kameron told us.

“Even if you’ve come to past shows, you must come to this one. It’s brand new, and jaw-dropping extraordinary.”

The Official Werq the World After Party will be held at The Beat Megaclub from 8pm on February 6, with free entry all night.