Brisbane Pride Festival 2018: Eight Brisbane Same-Sex Couples Tie The Knot At Public Ceremony

Eight Brisbane same-sex couples have tied the knot in a history-making public ceremony kicking off both the Brisbane Festival and Brisbane Pride Festival last weekend.

One of the couples who took part in the event is Christian Leatherbarrow and Brad Hicks, who said “I do” on stage dressed in drag at the Qweens on King event in Bowen Hills on Saturday.

The husbands-to-be are fathers to five children and perform as drag stars Miss Carmen Taykett and Miss Cookie Cartell and said they would be proud to tie the knot and publically represent the LGBTIQ community.

The drag couple met two and a half years ago through mutual Facebook friends and said there was no better way to celebrate their love than the public ceremony.

“It’s been a really beautiful weekend for us. The way that it was put together was nothing short of amazing,” Brad said.

“It was lovely because even the rain didn’t worry too many people. When we walked through the wedding arch, the crowd went wild. All the couples looked beautiful and you could just feel the love in the air.”

Comedian Bob Downe (Mark Trevorrow) and ring-bearer Shivannah (Fez Fa’anana) hosted the ceremony, with Brisbane celebrant Gai Lemon (pictured above) officiating each couple’s union.

Singer-songwriter Julia Cottone and her fiancé of five years Felicity Gundelach are expecting their first child and also tied the knot on stage.

“What a wonderful, beautiful, colourful joyous expression and celebration of our love and commitment to one another amongst friends, family and community,” the couple said ahead of the wedding.

Brisbane Festival artistic director David Berthold said the mass wedding was partly inspired by the “spontaneous gatherings in various public places” around Brisbane on the day that the “yes” result of the same-sex marriage survey was announced last year.

“It was very clear that people wanted to go out and be together and to celebrate it,” he said.

“The King Street area in Fortitude Valley registered the highest ‘yes’ vote in the marriage equality postal survey in all of Queensland, so it’s an appropriate place for a public celebration like this.”

Food, entertainment, culture and arts hub King Street Bowen Hills hosted the event, transforming the street into a giant garden party for the couples’ special day.

The Qweens on King event also launched the 27th annual Brisbane Pride Festival, which will attract more than 10,000 festivalgoers to a range of events this month, culminating in the Rally, March and Pride Fair Day on September 22 in New Farm Park. For the full list of Pride Festival events, read the Official Pride Festival 2018 guide here.

This year’s Brisbane Festival will host more than 70 events at 17 venues across the city, concluding with the Sunsuper Riverfire on September 29. The full lineup is on the Brisbane Festival website.