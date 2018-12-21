PHOTOS: Makeup Artists Turned These Queensland Drag Stars Into Christmas Queens

Australia’s only internationally ISO accredited makeup education provider and the #1 ranked makeup school in the Asia Pacific, Huxley School of Makeup on the Gold Coast, celebrated the festive season with a dragalicious Christmas pageant photo shoot exclusively for QNews Magazine.

Ten Huxley students made up nine Queensland drag stars and the school’s founder, Michael Huxley.

We asked Michael what it was like in the work room with all that big drag hair and big drag attitude.

“It was extraordinary,” he said.

“I’ve never seen so much charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

“We wanted to do something special to celebrate 2018 because it’s been such a great year for the Huxley School of Makeup.”

In April, Michael formed a partnership which entitles Huxley graduates to a nationally recognised and accredited qualification from Queensland’s largest and most trusted training provider, TAFE.

“We are incredibly excited by this opportunity and can’t wait to work with such a dedicated and talented team in what is a truly innovative program,” TAFE Queensland’s Angela Lisle said.

Michael said, “The right training is important for those wanting a head start in the creative industries.

“Embarking on territory education is a life changing commitment so students want to know they are receiving the best quality education.”

Michael’s “Christmas Queens” themed drag shoot highlights the Huxley School’s dedication to inclusion.

The core focus of the school is to create a fun, safe learning environment which is positive and free from judgement, welcoming people of every ethnicity, religion, gender and sexual preference.

For more information about the Huxley School Of Makeup, visit the website here or phone (07) 5535 6074. To see more looks, follow the Huxley School of Makeup on Instagram.

Students from Huxley worked with these talented Queens to create their signature looks:

Lord Huxley as Mrs Claus made up by Noora Sulainman

Natasha St. James as Naughty Miss Claus made up by Shadi Woodman

Sellma Soul as The Sassy Christmas Tree made up by Allie Grigg

Scarlett Fever as Lanky Little Girl made up by Mackie Snedden

Mz Velvet as Rodolph the Red Headed Reindeer made up by Kain Howard

Stefani Stefani as Vixen the Kinky Reindeer made up by Yvette Simunic Sigurnjak

Mrs Thing as Dasher made up by Jade Julia Molyneux

Misty Toe as Btm Elf made up by Courtney Thomas

Henny Spaghetti as Top Elf made up by Bruna Petry

Hunny Denise as Verse Elf made up by Holly Fraser

Art Directed by Michael Huxley

Photography by Ayla Starace

Set provided by the festive folks at Christmas Galore Gold Coast