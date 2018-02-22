PHOTOS: Rainbows On The Footy Field During First AFLW Pride Match

Almost 9000 footy fans attended the first AFL Women’s League Pride Match in Melbourne on Friday evening.

The match between the Carlton Blues and the Western Bulldogs was the first ever AFLW pride game at Whitten Oval at Victoria University in Footscray.

On the field, players all wore rainbow-adorned guernseys and ran through a banner reading “Feel proud tonight, as you go out and run but the best victory was when the yes vote was won!”

When the AFLW pride game was announced earlier this month, openly gay Bulldogs player Hannah Scott said it meant a lot to both her and her partner.

“We had a massive breakthrough with marriage equality, but we can’t stop there, we have to keep pushing,” she said.

“There’s just so much people don’t know. We’re in the public eye, what better thing to do than help young people come out and be proud of who they are.”

Carlton captain Brianna Davey said it was exciting to share the match with her partner and teammate Tilly Lucas-Rodd.

“Running out with your teammates is obviously always fantastic and something you wait for every weekend, but to do that with someone you love, that’s something not many people get to experience.”

The Bulldogs ended up beating the Blues 86 points to 13.

Last year, crowds packed the SCG for the second men’s AFL Pride Game between the Sydney Swans and St Kilda Saints, after the success of the inaugural match.

But the AFL drew criticism last year for the decision to ban transgender player Hannah Mouncey from the AFL Women’s draft.

The league said at the time it was developing new guidelines for the inclusion of trans and gender-diverse players in the sport.