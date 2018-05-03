Political Candidate Sacked For Saying Same-Sex Marriage Makes Her Vomit

A political candidate in Ontario, Canada has been fired for an anti-gay rant in which she said same-sex marriage makes her want to vomit.

Pink News reported the country’s Progressive Conservative Party had resisted calls to remove Tanya Granic Allen as a candidate after it emerged she’d written tweets railing against same-sex marriage, adoption by same-sex couples and a law banning harmful “gay conversion” therapy.

But Granic Allen was finally dumped by the party after footage emerged of her talking about LGBTIQ law reform in 2014.

In the video, Granic Allen is seen speaking at a Croatian-Catholic Youth conference in Ontario that year.

“When I think of the suffering of the people who lived in [Croatia] and the suffering that went on during the war, the sacrifices of generations of families, was it all for nothing?” she said.

“Did these people spill this blood on the frontlines… for what? For a values system and for the Catholic faith. But was that blood spilled for nothing?

“What I hear about [Croatia] trying to push radical sexual education on the young or gay marriage, you know I almost vomit in disbelief.

“How can this be happening? Just 20 years ago we were liberated from this communism, and now we’re embracing a lack of values and a lack of ideals that commies would have us embrace?”

The video footage of Granic Allen’s comments was spread online by Granic Allen’s political opponents, and at the weekend the party’s leader Doug Ford announced she was no longer a candidate.

“Tanya Granic Allen will no longer be a candidate for the Ontario PC Party,” he said in a statement.

“We are a party comprised of people with diverse views that if expressed responsibly we would respect.

“However, the fact is her characterisation of certain issues and people has been irresponsible.”

Granic Allen wrote on Twitter, “I’m disappointed to have been told … that I’m no longer a candidate. I’ll have more to say about this and Ontario politics in the coming days.”