Poof Doof Publishes Updated Photo Brief After Body-Shaming Controversy

Melbourne gay club night Poof Doof has published an updated, inclusive brief for its photographers, after a former set of instructions drew outrage for excluding certain body types and women.

Poof Doof shared its new policy changes on its Facebook page, writing that “a lot has changed since we formed in 2011 and our goal is to create a safe and inclusive space for everyone.”

The new photo brief for photographers encouraged them to take photos of attendees across the LGBTI spectrum.

“We’re looking for photos that represent the full spectrum of our crowd,” the brief reads.

“Every age, shape, size, colour, culture, gender, state of dress (or undress), the weird, the wonderful, the crazy, and beyond.”

The club also posted its door policy, describing Poof Doof as an “all-inclusive, LGBTIQ+ rave”.

“Our door policy is simple: the door is wide open to anyone and everyone who wants to Doof,” it reads.

The club’s new policy comes after an old photo brief resurfaced on social media last week demanding the club’s photographers shoot “big muscles”, and “hot boys”, but not women or “boys with bad skin.”

Poof Doof apologised for the document but said it was “extremely old” and no longer reflected their club’s identity.

“We would like to apologise unreservedly for the distribution of an extremely old internal photo brief that was written 7+ years ago,” the club said.

“We have not used, referred to, circulated or actioned this brief since it was written.

“We are extremely sorry for the words that do not in any way reflect our love and respect for our entire community.

“A lot has changed over the years, we have certainly changed too.”