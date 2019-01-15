Push For Tougher Adoption Laws In Singapore After Gay Man Adopts Surrogate Son

The Singaporean government is toughening up its adoption laws, after a landmark high court ruling granted a gay man to adopt his son who was conceived through surrogacy.

Lawmakers in the conservative city state have said that they will review changes to the legislation to better reflects the country’s public policy.

“The welfare of the child should always be a very important consideration in adoption proceedings,” Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee told the country’s parliament.

“While we recognise that there are increasingly diverse forms of families, the prevailing norm of society is still that of a man and a woman.

“We are looking at whether the Adoption of Children Act needs to be amended so that an appropriate balance can be struck when important public policy considerations are involved.”

Lee’s comments come after the country’s highest court allowed the adoption of the child in the United States by his gay father in December of last year.

The father’s partner was not, however, given parental rights because he is not the sperm donor.

Chief Justice Sunderesh Menon stated in his controversial ruling that the decision was based on the child’s best interest and this should not be considered as an endorsement of gay rights.

“Our decision should not be taken as an endorsement of what the appellant and his partner set out to do,” Chief Justice Menon said.

“There is a statutory imperative to promote the welfare of the child, to regard his welfare as first and paramount.”

Currently, Singapore does not allow same-sex marriage or surrogacy.