QuAC Holding Candlelight Vigil To Mark World AIDS Day This Weekend

World AIDS Day is a significant event for the LGBTI community. It’s a time to remember the people who lost their lives to the pandemic as well as a time to celebrate the lives of people living with HIV.

In Brisbane, the Queensland AIDS Council hosts a Candlelight Vigil on December 1. In Cairns, a Vigil is organised by the local World AIDS Day committee of which QuAC is a member.

Each year, hardworking volunteers, community groups and businesses help put a diverse range of events for World AIDS Day and HIV Awareness Week on.

There is a full list of events for World AIDS Day 2018 right across Queensland at www.qldworldaidsday.org.au/events