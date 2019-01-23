QuAC Calls For Local Artists To Submit Works For Suicide Prevention Campaign

Feeling creative? In need of a creative outlet that will support an amazing suicide prevention campaign for the community?

Do you want to use creativity to encourage conversations which will reduce suicide and self-harm in our LGBTI, Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities?

If you answered yes to any or all of these questions then the Queensland AIDS Council invites you to submit an artwork for use in an LGBTI Suicide Prevention Campaign in the Greater Brisbane region.

The objective of the campaign is to encourage conversation to reduce suicide and self-harm in the LGBTI, Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities.

Through this campaign, the most important messages we are communicating are “Talking can make it better” and “Here’s how to start the conversation.”

The piece selected will be purchased for use by the organisation during the trial.

For the terms and conditions for submissions and remuneration and to complete and sign an Artist Entry Form, visit the Queensland AIDS Council’s website here.

All entries must be received by 5:00pm AEDT on Friday, February 1 2019.

Entries with an original, signed entry form should be submitted to the attention of:

Rebecca Reynolds

Chief Executive Officer

Queensland AIDS Council

30 Helen Street, Teneriffe, QLD 4005