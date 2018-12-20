Queensland AIDS Council Is Looking For A 2Spirits Program Manager

The Queensland AIDS Council is excited to be recruiting for the role of 2Spirits Statewide Program Manager.

Based in our Brisbane office, the 2Spirits Statewide Program Manager will support the health of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Intersex, Sistergirls and Brotherboys in Queensland through a whole of community approach to social and emotional well-being.

The 2Spirits Program is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander led program, in partnership with the Queensland AIDS Council, connecting culturally safe services and health promotion activities throughout Queensland and in the Torres Strait Islands.

This role will be working with guidance from a statewide Governance Group which will be established in early 2019.

This group will provide guidance to the 2Spirits Program of work through the Program Manager role and will provide advice to the CEO.

The objective of the Statewide Program Manager is to lead and manage the resources, activities and relationships of the 2Spirits Program so that it may achieve its mission of promoting the health of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Intersex, Sistergirls and Brotherboys in Queensland.

For more information about this opportunity, please go to 2spirits Program Manager link here or contact our CEO Rebecca Reynolds via [email protected]

Applications close 5pm Friday January 18, 2019.

Queensland AIDS Council Statement of Commitment

Our promise to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Intersex, Queer+, Brotherboy & Sistergirl Communities.

As one of Queensland’s largest health and HIV organisations, we are committed to actively making welcome all people who access our programs and services.

It is our responsibility to ensure that every member of our diverse Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTIQ+ Brotherboy & Sistergirl Communities feel safe, valued, represented and appropriately supported to co-design, deliver, access, monitor and evaluate our programs and spaces.

We commit to achieving this goal through shared values and principles, including listening, respect, honesty, transparency and trust.

Our Statement of Commitment

As an organisation we have a responsibility to reflect the diversity of the communities that we serve.

A safe, transparent and mutually agreed partnership with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTIQ+ Brotherboy & Sistergirl Communities of Queensland is an essential part of our work towards achieving this diversity.

We acknowledge that as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people, you hold the knowledge, strength and cultural practices that create positive, social and emotional wellbeing outcomes.

You must lead this work within all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

We commit to developing pathways to walk and work together that will grow positive outcomes for all of our communities.

This includes a commitment to understanding and embedding your ways of knowing, being and doing.