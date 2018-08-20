Queensland Drag Queen Couple To Tie The Knot At Mass Wedding Next Month

Brisbane’s newest hub of food, entertainment, culture and arts, King Street Bowen Hills, is set to transform into a giant garden street party next month when Brisbane Festival hosts the weddings of eight real LGBTIQ couples in one mass celebration of love and commitment.

Qweens on King will see the couples tie the knot on stage, sharing their special day with family, friends and locals alike, plus the best of the city’s queer performers to launch the 29th annual Brisbane Pride Festival.

Couples from all over Queensland applied, and only eight could be selected; all with a touching story to tell.

Christian Leatherbarrow and Brad Hicks are two drag queen husbands getting hitched in their entire kit.

Dads to five children between them, aged 12 to 24, Christian and Brad perform together as Miss Carmen Taykett and Miss Cookie Cartel (pictured).

“We have dreamed for so long to be married and now that we both have found our soulmate we would love to be joined hand in hand in front of our beautiful community,” Brad said.

Another of the couples, singer-songwriter Julia Cottone and her fiancé of five years Felicity Gundelach, are expecting their first baby and are thrilled to have the opportunity to say “yes” at such a momentous event.

“What a wonderful, beautiful, colourful joyous expression and celebration of our love and commitment to one another amongst friends, family and community,” the couple said.

To kickstart the celebrations, Wallace Bishop, Welcome to Bowen Hills and Flight Centre have supplied wedding bands, precinct credit and $5,000 to go towards a honeymoon for each of the eight couples.

For those looking to keep the merriment going, head over to the Tivoli for the ultimate reception at Heaps Gay Trash Palace; the most spectacular gender blending party of the year as gaudy live acts enthral and love takes over.

Qweens on King will be held on King Street in Bowen Hills on Saturday September 8 from 4pm to 8pm. The event is free, and no tickets are required. Find more details here.