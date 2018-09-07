Queensland Drag Queens To Unite For CWC Cabaret Fundraiser

A star-studded lineup of Queensland drag talent will again grace the stage at this month’s CWC Cabaret, Brisbane’s longest running fundraiser for people living with HIV.

Hosted by Queensland drag legend Betty Nature (pictured, centre) at the Sportsman Hotel, the event will feature performances throughout the night by drag performers past and present, including Dame Liz Taylor, Wanda D’Parke, Lydia Box, Mandy Moobs, Medea Monroe, Dianna Tunne’l, and many more.

Since it began in 1989, the CWC has been a bi-annual community event organised to raise money to support Queenslanders living with HIV.

Over the event’s three-decade history, more than 200 drag queens have graced the CWC stage, entertaining countless people.

“This is a very important event for our industry. We love to give back to the community and help raise money for such a great cause,” Betty Nature said.

“We have more than 25 drag queens so far taking part in this month’s CWC and we have the whole Sportsman Hotel to ourselves for the shows.

“The team at Sporties very kindly donates the venue at no cost to us to hold the CWC fundraisers.”

The proceeds from the CWC Brisbane events are donated to Queensland Positive People (QPP) to help provide peer support activities to promote social connectedness among the state’s diverse – and sometimes isolated – community of people living with HIV.

All performers will be donating their services for charity, and on the night there’ll be raffles and some amazing prizes to be won for guests.

The CWC Cabaret will be held from 7:00pm to late on September 29 at the Sportsman Hotel, 130 Leichhardt Street, Spring Hill. Entry is $5. For more details, visit the CWC Brisbane Facebook page.

(Photo courtesy of Sportsman Hotel)