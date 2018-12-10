Queensland Government Campaign Targets Domestic And Family Violence In LGBTIQ Community

A new state government campaign is helping raise awareness of domestic and family violence within the LGBTIQ community and deliver advice and information on where to go for support.

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Di Farmer said domestic and family violence “doesn’t discriminate; it can happen to anyone.”

“Research shows that LGBTIQ people suffer domestic and family violence at the same rates, or perhaps even higher, than the broader community,” she said.

“Research also shows they can experience unique forms of abuse and may be reluctant to seek help.”

The campaign addresses recommendation 14 of the Not Now, Not Ever: Putting an end to domestic and family violence in Queensland report, and delivers information and advice on the types of abuse that are unique to the LGBTIQ community, and dispel some of the common misconceptions about support options.

McConnel MP Grace Grace said the “insidious nature” of domestic and family violence affected far too many LGBTIQ Queenslanders.

“LGBTIQ families are not immune to the danger of domestic and family violence which is why it is so important to raise awareness of the issue and encourage people impacted by this terrible form of violence to seek support,” she said.

Queensland AIDS Council executive director Rebecca Reynolds said awareness of intimate partner violence in LGBTIQ relationships was crucial, so people are able to identify domestic violence and know where they could seek support.

“This campaign will speak to a diversity of bodies, genders and relationships to ensure that all people feel visible and feel like they can access the support that they need, at the time when they need it,” she said.

