Queensland LNP MP Jarrod Bleijie Got Roasted Online For This Gender Tweet

Queensland LNP MP Jarrod Bleijie has been slammed on social media after complaining about a question about gender on the federal government’s myGov website.

Bleijie wrote on Twitter this week, “I just phoned MyGov to change my address. After giving my personal details I was asked ‘and is it okay to identify you as a male?’

“Now the government is asking born males if they will get offended by calling us males.

“This political correctness BS has gone way too far!”

Responses from Twitter users to Bleijie’s tweet varied from mirth and sarcasm to explanations of the importance of the question to the transgender community.

“For trans and gender diverse people, being asked whether or not it’s okay to be identified with a certain gender is an easy way to support and affirm folks, and it’s a very small inconvenience for everyone else,” one person answered.

Another wrote, “There are Queenslanders who are impacted by this sort of ignorance and intolerance every day… All around you, people need and expect better.”

One person queried, “Why did you phone a website? A website that is harder to find a phone number on than fill in the change of address form? Are you just making things up?”

“’Yes thanks’ was the only answer needed,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another pointed out that the myGov website, an online hub for Australians to manage their tax, Centrelink, Medicare and other information, is the responsibility of the federal Coalition government, Bleijie’s own party.

Last month, Queensland LNP opposition leader Deb Frecklington drew criticism for calling a proposal by the Queensland government for non-binary birth certificates for intersex people “social engineering” and calling trans advocates “the thought police”.

“These are official government records, you can only be born male or female,” she said at the time.

