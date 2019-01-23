Queensland MP Bob Katter Slammed For Claiming Homosexuality Is ‘A Fashion Trend’

Queensland MP Bob Katter has dismissed homosexuality as “a fashion trend” and said it has become “popular” to be gay following the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

Data released by the state government showed that in 12 months there has been less than five same-sex marriages in Maranoa in south-west Queensland, one of three electorates to deliver a majority “no” vote in the postal survey.

Asked about the same-sex marriages while on the campaign trail in the region, the 73-year-old Katter’s Australia Party leader told the Dalby Herald, “In my whole life up to 50, I had never seen or heard of a homosexual person.

“Now it’s fashionable, it’s just like a fashion trend. Tomorrow there’ll be another fashion.

“I just don’t want to waste any time on it.”

Homosexual activity wasn’t decriminalised in Queensland until 1991.

Katter went on to say anti-bullying campaigns in schools were “sort of controversial” and tended to target homosexual children.

“Pro-homosexual, is the way I would describe the ‘stop bullying’ campaign,” Katter said.

‘Highly offensive, embarrassing and cringeworthy’

Katter made global headlines in 2017 for bizarre comments he made following the “yes” vote about people being eaten by crocodiles in Queensland.

“I ain’t spending any time on it, because in the meantime, every three months, a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in North Queensland,” he said.

But a month later, Katter delivered a rambling 15-minute speech in the parliament on the issue dismissing the same-sex marriage campaign as “drivel”, arguing gay people had only existed for “60 years” and appearing to suggest gay people were genetically predisposed to violence.

Katter claimed male students had been forced to wear dresses to school and he equated youth suicide rates with Australia’s “extraordinary incidence of homosexual behaviour compared with other nations.”

At the time, fellow North Queensland MP and LGBTIQ ally Warren Entsch blasted Katter’s tirade as “highly offensive, embarrassing and cringeworthy”.

“[The comments] need to be called out for what they are. His speech exemplifies what the LGBTI community have had to endure to so long,” Entsch said.