Queensland Nationals MP Identifies As ‘A Woman’ To Criticise Abortion

Queensland Nationals senator Barry O’Sullivan has declared himself “a woman” to shield himself from criticism of his anti-abortion views.

Senator O’Sullivan told the Senate on Wednesday he was tired of being attacked by “grubs” for his opposition to abortion, singling out the Greens.

“These people attack me for my religious [beliefs], using words like rosary beads, because I had the audacity to raise issues around late-term abortions where babies that are only minutes away from getting a smack on the arse and a name are being aborted under the policies of the Australian Greens,” O’Sullivan said.

“I’m going to declare my gender today – as I can – to be a woman, and then you’ll no longer be able to attack me.”

The declaration was sparked by earlier comments by Greens senator Larissa Waters who previously said that O’Sullivan should “get his hands and his rosaries off my ovaries and those of the 10,000 Queensland women who have an abortion each year,” comments that were later withdrawn.

New South Wales Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi later claimed “a new far-right conservative movement” in Australia was responsible for whipping up hate and creating division among communities, SBS reported.

“They prey on the anxieties of Australians and offer solutions that are empty, hateful and divisive,” she said.

“They shadow-box with imaginary enemies, whipping up hysteria against minorities to cover for their own inadequacies.

“Why? Because they find it easier to destroy communities than to build them. Where is their vision?”

But Senator O’Sullivan hit back, calling Senator Faruqi’s contribution to the senate as “outrageous”.

“Some of us have come in here with reasonably strong views on conservative issues, only to be attacked and frustrated by the Greens.

“They are so far to the Left, you wouldn’t find them if you had two pairs of bifocals on at the same time. It is outrageous.

“I will not stand silent. I will not stand mute while these people try to continue to marginalise policies and ideas that we want to discuss for this nation that I think are still largely supported by the majority of the nation.”

‘Mocking of transgender people’

Senator Faruqi told BuzzFeed that Senator O’Sullivan’s views “belong in the Stone Age”.

“Senator O’Sullivan engaged in what is depressingly common in political debate — vile anti-choice myths that seek to stigmatise women, and the mocking of transgender people,” she said.

It’s not the first time Senator O’Sullivan has made a sudden declaration about a gender change.

In May, O’Sullivan asked during a discussion of government guidelines around sex and gender recognition if he could “go into the ladies loo-loo” if he “declared” himself a woman.

“What would that allow me to do, if I declared that my gender status was female?” O’Sullivan said.

“Does that allow me the freedom of movement, I mean this is a serious question and I’m going to ask it, does that mean I can go into the ladies loo-loo then?”