Queensland Parliament Ends ‘Forced Divorces’ For Transgender People

Transgender people in Queensland will be able to stay married to their partners when they affirm their gender on their birth certificate under legislation passed by the state government on Wednesday.

In some states and territories, trans people must be unmarried before their birth certificate can be amended, essentially requiring them to make a cruel choice between divorcing the person they love or having identification that doesn’t reflect who they are. The law is a leftover from when same-sex marriages were illegal.

Amendments passed the parliament on Wednesday evening with cross-party support to scrap the divorce requirement in the state’s Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Act.

“Previously any Queenslander who has undergone sexual reassignment surgery had to divorce their partner to have their gender legally recognised,” Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath said.

“This is not a cost or a consequence any law of this state should impose on members of our community. It has been unjust and unfair and I’m proud to say this distressing choice will no longer be a requirement in Queensland.”

D’Ath said she hopes the reform “will go some way to helping the transgender community to live their lives openly and without judgment.”

The Equality Campaign’s Queensland spokesperson Peter Black said the introduction of marriage equality last year had been bittersweet for the trans community and the law change will make marriage equality a reality for them.

Brisbane trans woman Roz Dickson has been unable to change the gender on her birth certificate while married to her wife of 28 years, Kathy.

“When I transitioned to live as a woman I became happier in myself, a more fulfilled and content person to live with and a better parent to our young children,” Roz said.

“We decided it was best to remain married through my transition keeping our family together. This law means I could finally be able to change my birth certificate to reflect who I am.”

Queensland’s LNP opposition voted for the legislation, but some MP’s told parliament they would oppose calls to scrap the requirement for trans people to undergo gender reassignment surgery before amending their birth certificates, and to introduce gender neutral birth certificates for intersex people.

“We are tiring of political correctness crusades when we have so many more important and social problems at hand,” LNP MP James Lister said.

“I do not support the calls that we have heard for the creation of non-binary gender assignments and changes that would permit people to change their legal sex, or that of their children, on a whim.”

Greens MP Michael Berkman said intersex, transgender and gender diverse people should be able to alter their sex or gender on all official documents, without the requirement for surgery.

“South Australian legislation provides for a person to apply to change their registered sex or gender identity with a statement provided in support of the application by a doctor or psychologist stating that the applicant has received an appropriate amount of clinical treatment regarding their gender or sexual identity,” he said.

“Similarly, the ACT and Western Australia do not specify surgery as the threshold for gender or sex reassignment in their legislation.”

In the last month, the New South Wales and Victorian governments have also scrapped similar divorce requirements for trans people.

From December 9, an exemption that allowed a state official to refuse to affirm the sex of a married person will be deleted from the Commonwealth Sex Discrimination Act 1984, putting pressure on the few remaining states and territories to act.

South Australia and the ACT had already updated their respective laws before the passage of marriage equality legislation last year.