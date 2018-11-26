Queensland Police Urge Caution After Brisbane Man Robbed And Assaulted On Grindr

Queensland police have urged users of dating and hookup apps to be mindful of their personal safety after the assault of a Grindr user in Brisbane.

Late last month, the 35-year-old Brisbane man was assaulted and robbed after meeting up with someone he’d interacted with on gay hookup app Grindr.

When the pair met in East Brisbane on October 23, the 35-year-old was assaulted by the man, and two other people who had accompanied him, an unknown woman and man.

The man was punched and hit with a baseball bat before managing to break free and flee.

The man attended hospital and obtained treatment for bruising and swelling to his face and head.

Police said a 21-year-old man was arrested at an address in Highgate Hill address on October 29 and charged with one count of armed robbery in company using personal violence.

The man has been remanded in custody and reappeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 26.

Investigations into the incident are continuing, police said.

Police warned placing personal data on websites or uploading profiles to smartphone apps and dating sites can potentially leave users vulnerable to becoming a target of criminals, who can also access these sites to source potential victims.

More information regarding online safety while using apps and social networking is available from the Office of the eSafety Commissioner’s website.

‘Know who you are meeting’

The warning comes after New South Wales police called for help this month to identify a man who fled the scene after his Grindr date climbed over the balcony railing of an apartment and fell three floors.

At the time, Surry Hills Commander Detective Superintendent Gavin Wood urged users to stay “situationally aware” when on dating and hookup apps.

“Know who you are meeting, where you’re meeting them, what their intentions are and perhaps establish some safeguards beforehand such as providing close friends with those details,” he said.

In August, a Melbourne man plead guilty to demanding another man he met on Grindr pay him $1300 in return for not telling the victim’s girlfriend.

In July, four Western Australian students were charged over an alleged scheme to lure older men to parks and mug them.