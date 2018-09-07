The Boys From ‘Queer Eye’ Celebrate The Show’s First Emmy Award Wins

The cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye have celebrated the show’s first three Emmy Award wins.

The acclaimed makeover show took home the award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday.

“This show is so important, thank you for what this fab five are doing to help the LGBT movement,” creator and executive producer David Collins said while accepting the award.

The show also took home Emmys for Best Casting for a Structured Reality Program and for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program.

The show’s Fab Five — Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karomo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk — all celebrated the win on their social media accounts.

“Love and inclusion takes front stage,” Queer Eye foodie Antoni Porowski tweeted after the wins.

He added, “Congrats to the entire famiglia at @queereye. You’ve changed my life’s path indefinitely and have brought hope to LGBTQIA+ worldwide via @netflix. I am oh so very proud.”

In July it was announced will return for a third season, due to be released on Netflix in 2019.

Earlier this year, the Fab Five came to Australia to film in the rural Australian town of Yass, where they made over a farmer and were crowned literal “Yass Queens” for a special mini episode of the show.

The original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which ran from 2003 to 2007, won an Emmy for Outstanding Reality Program in 2004.

Those surreal moments that you couldn’t have even dreamed would happen to you ?? #emmys https://t.co/wcoTYgGJxA pic.twitter.com/oabxlso5c7 — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) September 10, 2018

Congrats to the @QueerEye family on 3 Emmys!!! Love and inclusion takes front stage ?????? — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) September 10, 2018