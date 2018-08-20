Headline NewsNews

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Marched With Justin Trudeau In A Pride Parade

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski has marched in his hometown of Montreal’s pride parade alongside Canadian Prime Minister and Justin Trudeau.

Foodie Antoni took to social media to share photos of himself and fellow Internet heartthrob Trudeau waving rainbow flags in the streets during the parade on Sunday.

“Thank you Montreal for opening your streets for Pride as we marched for the love and equality we ALL deserve. A bientôt,” Antoni tweeted.

Porowski told a separate event held by Trudeau’s Liberal Party that he had previously “stayed away” from pride marches but his perception of LGBTIQ visibility had changed dramatically since he’d gotten involved in the the Netflix makeover show.

“[Now] I’m understanding the definition of the word ‘visibility,’ I think we really can’t undermine the importance of it,” he said.

“Just by showing up, and being myself and who I am, and representing myself as part of the LGBTQIA+ community… I take that very seriously.”

Trudeau discussed the importance of reaching out to marginalised communities and making sure that they feel accepted as the fight for equality continues.

“That’s a message we can never give too often or too strongly,” he said.

“We need to talk about acceptance, we need to talk about openness, we need to talk about friendship, we need to talk about love, not just tolerance.”

Trudeau made local history in 2016 when he became the first sitting Canadian leader to march in a pride parade, and has marched in several more since then.

In June, the Queer Eye boys visited Australia – specifically the outback town of Yass in New South Wales – for a special trip during which they made over a farmer and were crowned literal “Yass Queens” by the town’s mayor.

