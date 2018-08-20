Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Marched With Justin Trudeau In A Pride Parade

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski has marched in his hometown of Montreal’s pride parade alongside Canadian Prime Minister and Justin Trudeau.

Foodie Antoni took to social media to share photos of himself and fellow Internet heartthrob Trudeau waving rainbow flags in the streets during the parade on Sunday.

“Thank you Montreal for opening your streets for Pride as we marched for the love and equality we ALL deserve. A bientôt,” Antoni tweeted.

Porowski told a separate event held by Trudeau’s Liberal Party that he had previously “stayed away” from pride marches but his perception of LGBTIQ visibility had changed dramatically since he’d gotten involved in the the Netflix makeover show.

“[Now] I’m understanding the definition of the word ‘visibility,’ I think we really can’t undermine the importance of it,” he said.

“Just by showing up, and being myself and who I am, and representing myself as part of the LGBTQIA+ community… I take that very seriously.”

Trudeau discussed the importance of reaching out to marginalised communities and making sure that they feel accepted as the fight for equality continues.

“That’s a message we can never give too often or too strongly,” he said.

“We need to talk about acceptance, we need to talk about openness, we need to talk about friendship, we need to talk about love, not just tolerance.”

Trudeau made local history in 2016 when he became the first sitting Canadian leader to march in a pride parade, and has marched in several more since then.

In June, the Queer Eye boys visited Australia – specifically the outback town of Yass in New South Wales – for a special trip during which they made over a farmer and were crowned literal “Yass Queens” by the town’s mayor.

Thank you Montreal for opening your streets for Pride as we marched for the love and equality we ALL deserve. A bientôt ???????????? pic.twitter.com/at24V9TDJx — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) August 20, 2018

Antoni Porowski and Justin Trudeau walking in the Montreal pride parade and speaking french is my new sexuality — sam (@therealsam98) August 19, 2018

extremely important video featuring antoni and justin trudeau who wears white jeans to pride every year like it’s his job pic.twitter.com/0Fp1kv0NZd — Maddie (@maddzismad) August 19, 2018

Only interested in Antoni and Justin Trudeau fan fiction. 😏🙌 pic.twitter.com/3r42p3Ox9b — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 20, 2018

antoni and justin trudeau are my current fave unproblematic duo — ash ?? (@ashleyxaddison) August 20, 2018

Justin Trudeau and Antoni Porowski that’s it that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/1rUWtVR093 — shay (@BOOKPRlNCESS) August 19, 2018