Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown Proposes To His Boyfriend

Queer Eye host Karamo Brown has proposed to his boyfriend Ian Jordan.

The Netflix makeover show’s culture expert popped the question at a surprise 40th birthday party he organised for his partner of eight years.

“You are the funniest man I know, the kindest man, my biggest cheerleader,” Karamo said at the party.

“You made me feel like I could do anything and I just want you to know that I hope we can conquer the world together for the rest of our lives.

“Ian Lamont Jordan, will you marry me?”

The rest of Queer Eye‘s Fab Five – Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness – were all there to celebrate with Karamo and Ian, and Tan posted video footage of his co-star’s proposal to Instagram.

Last month it was announced Queer Eye would return for a second series on Netflix, with a release date to be announced.