Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown Proposes To His Boyfriend

Queer Eye host Karamo Brown has proposed to his boyfriend Ian Jordan.
The Netflix makeover show’s culture expert popped the question at a surprise 40th birthday party he organised for his partner of eight years.
“You are the funniest man I know, the kindest man, my biggest cheerleader,” Karamo said at the party.
“You made me feel like I could do anything and I just want you to know that I hope we can conquer the world together for the rest of our lives.
“Ian Lamont Jordan, will you marry me?”
The rest of Queer Eye‘s Fab Five – Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness – were all there to celebrate with Karamo and Ian, and Tan posted video footage of his co-star’s proposal to Instagram.
Last month it was announced Queer Eye would return for a second series on Netflix, with a release date to be announced.
This is so cute! Congratulations @KaramoBrown and your partner Ian Jordan! (video via @tanfrance on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Su8DpVOvc9
— s???? ?? (@JamesBesanvalle) May 10, 2018
Happy birthday to the love of my life @IanLJordan I love you because of your heart, your humor but mostly because you don’t mind serving #GlamourShots realness w/ me anytime I ask. ?? I pray today and this year brings you everything your heart desires. #HBD #40ish #TurnUp pic.twitter.com/N4AOWh9AJS
— Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) May 8, 2018