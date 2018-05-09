CultureHeadline News

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown Proposes To His Boyfriend

Queer Eye host Karamo Brown has proposed to his boyfriend Ian Jordan.

The Netflix makeover show’s culture expert popped the question at a surprise 40th birthday party he organised for his partner of eight years.

“You are the funniest man I know, the kindest man, my biggest cheerleader,” Karamo said at the party.

“You made me feel like I could do anything and I just want you to know that I hope we can conquer the world together for the rest of our lives.

“Ian Lamont Jordan, will you marry me?”

The rest of Queer Eye‘s Fab Five – Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness – were all there to celebrate with Karamo and Ian, and Tan posted video footage of his co-star’s proposal to Instagram.

Last month it was announced Queer Eye would return for a second series on Netflix, with a release date to be announced.

