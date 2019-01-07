Rami Malek Dedicates ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Golden Globe Award To Freddie Mercury

Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has won two major awards at the 76th annual Golden Globes.

The film won top award Best Motion Picture – Drama, as well as Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for lead actor Rami Malek’s performance as the band’s iconic frontman Freddie Mercury.

Accepting the award for his performance, Malek dedicated it to him.

“Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime,” he told the crowd.

“I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous!”

Malek also thanked surviving Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor “for ensuring that authenticity and inclusivity exist in the music and in the world and in all of us.”

“It’s an honour to have [May and Taylor] here tonight to represent the legacy of Freddie with me,” he said.

Rami Malek dedicates his #GoldenGlobes award to Freddie Mercury 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/rjcDNFMyuX — Mesut (@Tvvittergod1) January 7, 2019

Accepting the Best Picture award, producer Graham King thanked Malek, the film’s cast and crew, May and Taylor, and Mercury.

“To Freddie Mercury,” he said.

“Thank you for showing us the power of embracing your true self — this one’s for you.”

Other films and television series with queer characters also took out awards during the ceremony.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace won for Best Limited Series, and Darren Criss for Best Actor in a Limited Series for his role as Versace’s killer Andrew Cunanan.

The series’ executive producer Brad Simpson stressed in his acceptance speech that the homophobia depicted in the series is still present today.

“[Gianni Versace] was one of the very few public figures who was out during a time of intense hate and fear,” Simpson said.

“As human beings, we should resist in the streets, resist in the ballot box, and practice love and empathy in our everyday lives.

“Our show is a period piece, but those forces are not historical.”

Openly gay actor Ben Whishaw also won Best Supporting Actor for A Very English Scandal.