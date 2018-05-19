Remembering Indigenous LGBTIQ Activist Rocky Malone, One Year On

Our community remembers you Rocky Malone.

You were a strong Leader in our communities, a quiet achiever, a loyal friend. Thank you Rocky for your kindness, caring heart and passion.

Rocky Malone showed inspirational leadership and direction in working with LGBTIQ youth at risk through her role as the General Manager at Open Doors Youth Service and was an integral part of the LGBTI Legal Service management committee for a number of years.

Her achievements have been recognised in the Brisbane Pride Awards in both the “Best Community Service” and “Lifetime Achievement” Awards categories.

Rocky Malone was instrumental in founding IndigiLez and through this, providing support to reduce the isolation and discrimination of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander lesbian, same sex attracted and bisexual women.

She had the insight to be able to see what was missing in our structures. She was intelligent enough to understand how to speak about the differences.

Rocky was clever and strong enough to find the words to bring the worlds together and to then, not only speak to the words, but to hold the differences.

We keep you safely in our hearts, we miss your jokes, your funny remarks, and we cherish you with the deepest love and utmost respect.

Your work and support in the LGBTIQ Sistergirl and Brotherboy community will be remembered always and will guide the work of so many people forever.

Rocky’s memorial on May 22, 2018 marked twelve months since her passing. The LGBTIQ Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities pay our respects, extend our thoughts and love to Rocky’s family, extended families and friends.