‘Forever Grateful To The 78ers’: How LGBTIQ Aussies Reacted To ‘Riot’

Queer viewers have paid emotional tribute to Australia’s pioneering Mardi Gras protesters “the ’78ers,” depicted in the ABC’s TV movie Riot on Sunday night.

The movie follows some of the key figures, including Lance Gowland and Marg McMann, who were part of Sydney’s first gay rights activist group CAMP (Campaign Against Moral Persecution) NSW and the landmark protest on June 24, 1978 that would go on to become the modern Mardi Gras.

That year, as the push to decriminalize homosexuality had seemingly stalled, the activists agreed to hold a celebratory Mardi Gras parade in a bid to garner public support for their cause.

The movie reacreates that fateful march, which was violently broken up by police and saw 53 of the marchers arrested, beaten and publicly shamed.

One 78er, author and broadcaster Julie McCrossin, shared photos and memorabilia from the event on Twitter during the movie, as others offered their thanks to the activists.

“Heading into Mardis Gras 40th year it’s more important than ever to know our history. Unspeakable respect for the 78ers,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Never forget that our struggle didn’t start with rights, or marriage, or anti-discrimination. It started with just wanting to be able to walk through the streets without the fear of having the crap beaten out of us.”

Riot will be available to watch on ABC iView for the next month.

DARLINGHURST Police Station on the night of the first Mardi Gras 1978. I was in this crowd. Thanks ABC for telling this story that changed Sydney 🏳️‍🌈@sydneymardigras #RiotABC @ABCTV pic.twitter.com/0yPzkltyML — Julie McCrossin (@JulieMcCrossin) February 25, 2018

This is 1984 NSW. It was 6 long years after the first Mardi Gras before we achieved decriminalisation 🏳️‍🌈@sydneymardigras @ABCTV #RiotABC pic.twitter.com/SNySZPzW3H — Julie McCrossin (@JulieMcCrossin) February 25, 2018

1978 Liverpool Street Court Sydney when the 53 people arrested appeared in court after 1st Mardi Gras. Court entrance blocked by police, more arrests, lawyers had difficultly accessing clients 🏳️‍🌈@sydneymardigras #RiotABC @ABCTV pic.twitter.com/xD5TKeCHF1 — Julie McCrossin (@JulieMcCrossin) February 25, 2018

THANK YOU to the brave #78ers for all you went through, and the difference you all made. Our 78ers will lead the 40th annual Mardi Gras Parade next Saturday. #RiotABC — Sydney Mardi Gras (@sydneymardigras) February 25, 2018

For anyone who didn't catch Riot live on television it's now up on ABC ivew. Heading into Mardis Gras 40th year it's more important than ever to know our history. Unspeakable respect for the 78ers 🏳️‍🌈 ✊ #RiotABC https://t.co/5HOTh6GwYZ — Joshua Badge 🏳️‍🌈 (@joshuabadge) February 25, 2018

#RiotABC on iView for the next month. Great writing, acting and direction; detailed characterisation without typical Aust film "larger than life" exaggeration; fascinating history. A must see! https://t.co/JxdUWAEJwE — Pauline Pantsdown (@PPantsdown) February 25, 2018

I am in tears. Thank you and all the other 78ers, Julie. My generation and community owes you so much. — Tom Ballard (@TomCBallard) February 25, 2018

Peter and Bon! Their legacy and what they’ve done for us will never be forgotten #RiotABC — Chris Pycroft (@chrispytweets) February 25, 2018

It was amazing made me feel angry and upset. Already knew the story but seeing it really brought it home #ABCRIOT — purplegrrl 🏳️‍🌈 (@purplegrrl) February 25, 2018

Never forget that our struggle didn’t start with rights, or marriage, or anti-discrimination. It started with just wanting to be able to walk through the streets without the fear of having the crap beaten out of us. #RiotABC https://t.co/M10BNDxjZm — Paul Kidd (@paulkidd) February 25, 2018

The police beating Peter Murphy almost to death while others could hear – that really happened, that really bloody happened #RiotABC — Hannah McCann (@binarythis) February 25, 2018

I am a sobbing mess watching this. I can’t believe what all our LGBTI+ brothers and sisters had to go through for us to be where we are today. It is so important to continue the fight, don’t let it die post marriage equality. #RiotABC — Georgie Slater (@georgieslats) February 25, 2018

Out of the bars and into the streets, and into our hearts. To my elders and campaigners, thank you. #RiotABC — John Kerrison 🏳️‍🌈 (@jkerrison) February 25, 2018

To think those community members went through that and then went through the AIDS crisis, such incredible resilience. So much respect. #RiotABC — Stacy Farrar (@FarrarStacy) February 25, 2018

Watching #RiotABC tonight, I could not but be overcome w/ the strong sense that we stand on the shoulders of giants. Our freedoms as LGBTIQ ppl today have been hard won, came at great cost & after extraordinary perseverance. We shld be forever grateful to the 78ers. I know I am. — Dr Stuart Edser (@StuartEdser) February 25, 2018

I’m at the #RiotABC premier with the activists who marched in the very first Aus LGBTIQ protest in 1978. Many were arrested and beaten by police. Many lost their jobs. We commemorate that protest every year, and call it Mardi Gras. Living legends 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/AfWV68dR12 — Sally Rugg 🏳️‍🌈 (@sallyrugg) February 23, 2018