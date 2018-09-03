REVIEW: Monster Shark Thriller ‘The Meg’ Is Implausible But Great Fun

There’s always something great about an awesome, terrible horror movie and The Meg delivers this greatness in spades.

Born from the ashes of Jaws and Deep Blue Sea, this oceanic horror leaps from the depths of the sea and onto the screen with great thrust and drive as it attempts to reignite our fears of the water created all those years ago when Jaws first splashed onto our screens in 1975.

It’s Jurassic Park meets Deep Blue Sea, a group of deep sea scientists led by Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) funded by an eccentric rich man with too many ideas discover uncharted territory on the ocean floor.

Diving below a new atmospheric barrier that has been containing unfound life the crew begin their exploration only to find themselves trapped.

After a tense rescue from our strapping hero Jonas, the atmospheric barrier is broken, releasing the prehistoric shark known as The Megalodon from its’ watery prison to wreak havoc above.

So begins a bloody sea chase that takes us from the middle of the seas and right back to the populated beaches across the world as the team of scientists turned hunters attempt to bring the beast to a halt.

The plot is neither deep nor plausible but it doesn’t necessarily need to be as the team attempt to bring the shark down using any means necessary, from poison to handguns, bombs and a good old fashioned spear all avenues are covered and the entertainment value is high.

The Meg proves itself as a formidable predator both bigger and smarter than its’ predecessors with just enough bite to keep you wanting more.

The pace quickens and slows somewhat painfully as it attempts to give itself some standing as a real thriller despite never quite giving itself over to the full paced shark horror the audience was actually gagging for.

Nonetheless The Meg delivers a film that’s so bad it’s good, plot holes and actors trying their best to deliver fearless faces in the wake of terror will leave you with a giggle, Ruby Rose does well keeping stony-faced, despite her implausible accent.

Meanwhile the ever present unknown of the beasts that lurk the depths and their inevitable leap onto the screen will have you on the edge of your seat. A film best served with low expectations in a cinema with a bar will see maximum enjoyment, but still remains worth the watch.

The Meg is in cinemas now. Watch the trailer now: