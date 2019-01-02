Ricky Martin And His Husband Announce Birth Of Baby Girl

Singer Ricky Martin and his husband are starting 2019 with a new bundle of joy, announcing the birth of his daughter on Instagram.

“We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef,” the singer wrote on Instagram, on an adorable photo of he and husband Jwan Yosef holding their newborn daughter’s hands.

“It has been a special time for us and we can’t wait to see where this stellar baby will take us.

“Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia.”

Ricky added in Spanish on the Instagram post that his family is “grateful to be able to start this 2019 with the best gift we could receive, the gift of life.”

The singer is already dad to 10-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo.

He revealed last January that he and his husband had married after they met and announced their engagement in 2016.