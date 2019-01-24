‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’ Star Kameron Michaels Coming To Brisbane For ‘Werq The World’ Tour

After sold out shows in the USA, the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race are making their Australian debut in the 2019 Werq The World Tour, hosted by Michelle Visage. QN Magazine spoke to season 10 finalist Kameron Michaels ahead of the tour’s Brisbane stop at QPAC on February 6.

There’s a lot of fierce queens in the Werq the World show. Which is your greatest strength – charisma, uniqueness, nerve or talent?

Talent! I think everyone can see I didn’t have the charisma on the show that I have now.

Your makeup is always sickening, but how did young Miss Michaels look on her first night on the town?

Oh, it wasn’t always like that! I just posted a throwback picture recently of my makeup from the promo shoot for season 10 compared to now, so much difference just in one year.

What’s been your biggest onstage disaster?

My wig has come off a couple times. It happens. Life goes on. You keep dancing. The crowd usually loves it.

Viewers saw you as the quiet one in the early episodes of your season of RuPaul’s Drag Race? When do you feel more confident – in or out of drag?

I’m more confident on stage and in drag. I can host a show in front of a theatre full of people in drag. I prefer to be left alone and, in the corner, when I’m a boy.

Is there some aspect of your drag persona you wish you had as yourself?

Not really no, I like that my character is the exaggerated version of myself. I wouldn’t want to be that loud and boisterous all the time.

What can we expect to see from Kameron Michaels in Werq The World?

An out-of-this-planet show! We’re taking audiences into the universe and beyond. Seriously, even if you’ve come to past shows, you must come to this one.

It’s brand new and jaw-dropping extraordinary. You’ll always have a good time if I’m on stage. I love my job and I love entertaining, and I think my fans can see that.

Kameron Michaels will be joining Asia O’Hara, Eureka, Naomi Smalls, Kim Chi, Detox and Violet Chachki and more for live performances at RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World Tour at QPAC on February 6. For tickets to Werq the World, visit the QPAC website. The Official After Party will be held at The Beat Megaclub from 8pm, with free entry all night.