Saudi Arabian Students ‘Being Taught Gay Sex Causes Natural Disasters’

Saudi Arabian school textbooks are teaching children that anal sex leads to natural disasters and corruption in society, according to a US-based hate speech monitoring group.

In the report, the US-based Anti-Defamation League (ADL) documented “problematic passages” they’d found in Saudi Arabian state textbooks for the 2018–19 school year.

They reported discovering passages encouraging “bigotry or violence against numerous categories of people, including Jews, Christians, Shi’ite or Sufi Muslims, women, people who engage in anal sex and anyone who mocks or converts away from Islam.”

The Saudi textbooks state that anal sex should be punished with the death penalty as it corrupts “the human soul,” brings shame to one’s family and causes natural disasters and corruption in society.

“If sodomy appears in society then God descends swiftly upon its people with punishment, disasters and ailments afflict it, and epidemics and diseases spread, and injustice prevails, and corruption reigns in the land,” one of the passages quoted in the ADL’s review reads.

One book, titled Jurisprudence, stated, “The correct [ruling regarding sodomy] which the companions of the Prophet agreed upon is that both the top one and the bottom one are killed, whether they are married or unmarried.

“God forbade sodomy and was harsh in its punishment due to its bad effects on the individual and society.

“For it is a degeneracy in nature, and a corruption in character, kills virtue, and destroys morals, bequeaths depravity and lowliness in the soul of its perpetrator, eliminates modesty, and jealousy dies in the souls.”

Gay sex still punishable by death in the country

The review of Saudi textbooks comes a decade after the country committed to revising them to eliminate all incitement to violence against religious groups by 2008.

Saudi foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir claimed as recently as September that incitement to violence was no longer part of the textbooks after a “revamp” of the curriculum.

But Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said, “The US cannot look the other way while Saudi Arabia features anti-Semitic hate speech year after year in the educational material it gives to its children.”

Male and female same-sex activity is still illegal in Saudi Arabia, and one of eight countries where it remains punishable by death.