Scott Morrison Slammed For ‘Irresponsible’ Tweet About Transgender Students

LGBTIQ rights advocates have urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to meet with transgender and gender diverse Australians after he wrote a harmful tweet condemning support for trans students in schools.

Morrison was responding to a news story by the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday which said “gender whisperer” teachers were being taught by experts “to spot potential transgender students in the classroom — with experts claiming the move has contributed to a 236 per cent surge in the number of kids wanting to change sex in the past three years.”

He tweeted in response, “We do not need ‘gender whisperers’ in our schools. Let kids be kids.”

We do not need ‘gender whisperers’ in our schools. Let kids be kids. https://t.co/POzM26PXU5 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) September 4, 2018

But counsellor and gender specialist Dr Elizabeth Riley, who was quoted in the Telegraph article, said she had never been employed to train teachers “how to spot” a trans student.

Dr Riley told SBS News she had only worked with New South Wales schools after a child had come out as transgender.

“Let kids be kids? That’s exactly what we are doing… and a lot of that is letting children be themselves,” she said.

“I talk to them [schools] about gender identity, what is gender and how gender is just one way in which we see each other.”

The New South Wales-based Gender Centre clarified on Wednesday they do provide training in schools, but again only after schools had contacted them for advice on supporting existing trans students.

“The training that the Gender Centre then offers to staff, is on how to accommodate the needs of existing transgender or gender diverse students within their specific schools,” Vice President Kimmi Everson said.

“The Gender Centre does not work with any school without the involvement of parents. The Gender Centre does not train school staff to identify transgender children. We do however frequently clarify that not every child who expresses gender variances is transgender.

“We promote the idea that without their families transgender children are incredibly vulnerable. We know from long experience that within the safety of family, transgender children and young people thrive.”

just.equal spokesperson Rodney Croome said the advocacy group had written to the Prime Minister on the issue.

“We have asked Mr Morrison to meet and talk with transgender and gender diverse Australians so he can better understand the terrible impact of prejudice and ignorance,” he said.

Croome said mental health organisation Beyond Blue has recommended the kind of teacher awareness Mr Morrison was criticising.

“Australia’s most respected mental health group, Beyond Blue, has found that most transgender and gender diverse young people experience abuse because of who they are, leading in turn to higher levels of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts,” he said.

“If Mr Morrison is going ‘to be on the side of Australia’ he must open his heart to those Australians who are the most vulnerable to hate and fear.

“Australians do not want their Prime Minister imitating Donald Trump by sniping against minorities on Twitter. It is weak, irresponsible and not the Australian way.”

Dear @ScottMorrisonMP I attended a single sex religious school and became Australia’s premiere rollerskating transexual. — Jordan Raskopoulos (@JordanRasko) September 4, 2018

And there you have it: our prime minister is now targeting vulnerable kids—and the good teachers who support them—in this tedious and hateful culture war. Kids can’t be whispered into being transgender, PM. https://t.co/UpQf5pW6Lh — Benjamin Law (@mrbenjaminlaw) September 4, 2018

The “let kids be kids” mantra appears to be “let kids be what we demand them to be, no matter how unhappy it makes them.” — Josh Taylor (@joshgnosis) September 4, 2018

In the group’s letter, just.equal has also asked Morrison to meet with survivors of harmful “gay conversion” therapy, which the Prime Minister declared this week was “not an issue” for him.

“Anything that inflicts unnecessary and preventable harm on everyday Australians should be of concern to the Prime Minister,” Croome said.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, Lifeline on 13 11 14, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.