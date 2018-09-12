Share Your Views To Improve Access To Mental Health Services For LGBTIQ Community In Brisbane South

Would you like to be a part of the redesign of mental health support services across the Brisbane south, Logan, Beaudesert and Stradbroke areas?

Brisbane South Primary Health Network (PHN) is seeking representation from a diverse range of voices in recognition of the higher rates of mental health issues, suicidality and/or alcohol and other drug use in the LGBTIQ communities.

The PHN are hosting a two-hour workshop from 10am on Wednesday, September 19 at the office of Queensland Positive People (QPP), located at 21 Manilla Street in East Brisbane.

“We’d like to test some new ideas and your feedback can help shape the delivery of future mental health services and ensure these are delivered in a safe, accessible and equitable way,” a Brisbane South PHN spokesperson said.

The workshop is open to LGBTIQ community members of all ages and participants will be reimbursed for their time.

To find out more about the workshop and to RSVP, call Susan on (07) 3864 7593 or email [email protected] by close of business on Monday, September 17 2018. There are limited spots available.