Showbiz Schemers Play Dirty In Brisbane Musical ‘Ruthless’

An all-female cast will take to the stage at New Farm community theatre group Nash Theatre for the showbiz-centred musical farce Ruthless.

The musical follows beautiful and diabolical eight-year-old Tina Denmark, who knows she was born to entertain.

Sylvia St. Croix, a slick and overbearing agent, encourages young Tina to audition for the school production of Pippi Longstocking.

But school teacher and director Ms Myrna Thorn casts her rival Louise in the lead, relegating Tina to the role of frustrated understudy.

Tina begs and pleads but soon proves she’ll stop at nothing to get herself into the lead role.

“The main targets in Ruthless are stage mums, ambition, and the hunger for fame, among other things,” director Brenda White said.

“The musical is so much fun, with some very tongue-in-cheek and over-the-top humour. There’s a lot of surprises in store for these characters as the show goes on. It’s an all-female cast.

“The 20-year-old actress we have playing Tina is sensational in the role, and we’ve got some exceptional singers for all of the show’s musical numbers.”

Ruthless first premiered off-Broadway in 1992 and made its debut on the UK’s West End earlier this year.

Written by Joel Paley, the show picked up awards during its long run and in the past singer Britney Spears and actress Natalie Portman have played the role of Tina.

Ruthless is running from July 13 to August 4 at Nash Theatre, located at The Brunswick Room in the Merthyr Road Uniting Church at 52 Merthyr Road in New Farm. For tickets and more information, visit NashTheatre.com