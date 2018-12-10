Underground Opera’s ‘Carols In The Reservoir’ Brings White Christmas To Brisbane

Dreaming of a White Christmas? It’s yours this holiday season at the Spring Hill Reservoir, Brisbane’s underground Opera House.

Venture underground and forget all the cares of the world up above as world-class opera singers and musical theatre performers serenade you with both classic and contemporary carols in the acoustically sensational reservoir.

And the mystical, magical performance will finish with a ‘snow-stopping’ finale.

Brisbane’s most spectacular Christmas venue is also one of its oldest structures. The heritage listed Spring Hill Reservoir once provided fresh water to the colonial settlement.

It is now home to the most sensational and eclectic event on offer to celebrate this Christmas in Brisbane, Carols in the Reservoir.

The Reservoir is located under the old convict Windmill Tower and there’s nearby parking at the Wickham Terrace Car Park.

Underground Opera Director and Founder Bruce Edwards told QNews Magazine, “Carols in the Reservoir is truly an extraordinary experience.

“At the beginning of a hot and humid tropical Queensland summer, we’ll be in the cool underground, six metres below Wickham Terrace, in the middle of Brisbane, listening to world class performers – while being snowed on.”

Leave the high heels at home and make your way downstairs six metres into the cavernous reservoir with its high-arched baffle walls.

The Underground Opera Company spent three years cleaning the reservoir to make it suitable for performance and the toil paid off with the venue celebrated for its exquisite acoustics.

Every note is heard from every seat, the music pure and blissful whether age-old hymn, Gregorian chant or modern Christmas favourite. There’s also a good old-fashioned sing-a-long.

Underground Opera’s Carols in the Reservoir runs until December 23. Tickets are available at the website here.