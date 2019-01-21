Stage Comedy ‘Single Asian Female’ Brings Nambour Family Life To La Boite

Michelle Law’s incisive and hilarious comedy Single Asian Female, tackling race and gender in contemporary Australia, is back.

And this time Law, who starred in TV’s Homecoming Queens and co-wrote the book Sh*t Asian Mothers Say with her brother Benjamin Law, is taking a starring role in the production herself.

Single Asian Female premiered at La Boite in 2017 before a sold-out season at Sydney’s Belvoir in 2018. This biting Aussie comedy resonated in both cities.

Audiences delighted in the skewering of racial and gender stereotypes in the sassy, fierce and very funny night out.

The play follows the story of the Wong family as they deal with some of life’s big questions and explore what it means to be an Asian woman in Australia.

Although this particular family is Asian, they could be any Aussie family. Michelle takes us into a suburban Chinese restaurant in Nambour on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Mum, Pearl Wong (Hsiao-Liang Tang), recently finalised her divorce and the show opens with her atop a restaurant table performing a karaoke rendition of I Will Survive.

But will she survive? Pearl is harbouring a secret that threatens to tear her family apart.

Her daughters, Zoe (Michelle Law) and Mei (Courtney Stewart), two sisters at odds with each other, have issues of their own to deal with.

This is Australian domesticity like you’ve never seen it before.

Single Asian Female is funny but also emotionally touching. It’s packed full of laughs and packed full of warmth.

Catch the Wong family in their return to the La Boite stage, following a sold-out 2018 season in Sydney at Belvoir.

Single Asian Female is produced by La Boite and showing at Brisbane’s Roundhouse theatre from 16th February until 9th March. For tickets, visit the La Boite website here.