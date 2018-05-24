Stars Of Mardi Gras TV Movie ‘Riot’ Score Logie Nominations

Two of the lead actors from ABC TV movie Riot have received Logie nominations for their roles in the gay rights drama.

Damon Herriman, who played gay rights activist Lance Gowland, has been nominated in the Most Outstanding Actor category, while actress Kate Box scored a nomination for Most Outstanding Actress for her portrayal of fellow activist Marg McCann.

The movie follows some of the key figures, including Lance Gowland and Marg McMann, who were part of Sydney’s first gay rights activist group CAMP (Campaign Against Moral Persecution) NSW and the landmark protest on June 24, 1978 that would go on to become the modern Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

That year, as the push to decriminalize homosexuality had seemingly stalled, the activists – known collectively as a the 78ers – agreed to hold a celebratory Mardi Gras parade in a bid to garner public support for their cause.

The movie recreated the fateful march, which was violently broken up by police and saw 53 of the marchers arrested, beaten and publicly shamed.

Riot‘s script was based on interviews with surviving ’78ers, existing oral histories and books about the era.

This year’s Logie Awards will air on Sunday, July 1 on Channel Nine, and will be held on the Gold Coast for the first time after years in Melbourne. TV Week reports that voting for all of this year’s awards will open on June 25.