Stephen Fry Reveals Prostate Cancer Battle

British actor and author Stephen Fry has revealed that he has undergone treatment for prostate cancer.

The 60-year-old explained in a video message that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of the disease and underwent surgery to remove 11 lymph nodes in January.

He said doctors offered him the option of radiotherapy – “a long and difficult process” – or having his prostate removed.

He chose to have surgery and said he is now recovering as the cancer “doesn’t seem to have spread” beyond the prostate.

“It doesn’t seem to have spread because what you don’t want is it to spread from one area to another, but one of the lymph nodes had something that called for active surveillance,” he said.

“It’s a bit of a business having an operation like that. There are five holes punctured in you, it’s like being stabbed five times … to the body, it’s the same traumatic effect. It’s all pretty undignified and unfortunate.

“So far as we know, it’s all been got… But if there’s anything left on the bed of the prostate where they’ve taken it out, it may have spread and I’ll have to get radiotherapy and the whole damn thing will start again. But for the moment I’m fit and well and happy.”

Fry thanked his family and husband Elliott Spencer, whom he married in 2015, but admitted he was struggling to come to terms with the phrase “I’ve got cancer”.

“Cancer is a word that rings in your head; ‘Good heavens Stephen, you’re not supposed to have cancer,'” he said.

“I know it’s a cliche but you don’t think it will happen to you. Cancer is something happens to other people.”

Fry said early intervention likely saved his life and urged all “men of a certain age” to get checked by their doctor.

“I’m bloody lucky to be surrounded by such wonderful people, and I’m lucky to have an immune system, because that’s the real hero,” he said.

“Here’s hoping I’ve got another few years left on this planet because I enjoy life at the moment. That’s a marvellous thing to be able to say, and I’d rather it didn’t go away.”