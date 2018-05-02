Students Pelt Melbourne Police Station With Rainbow Paint For IDAHOBIT

Melbourne students have thrown balloons filled with paint against a police station in Australia to create a rainbow design to show support for LGBTIQ equality.

Around 400 students, from seven different schools, took part in the action at the Fawkner police station in Victoria, creating a mural stretching more than 70 metres.

The mural was backed by the local Moreland City council and was created ahead of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), celebrated each May 17 to promote acceptance and inclusion.

Community Engagement Acting Inspector Troy Papworth said Victoria Police was excited to support the fixture to show LGBTIQ communities that they are supported, celebrated and respected.

“The rainbow artwork will form a permanent 80-metre mural on the police station fence and is a symbolic way for the community, including police, to show that we’re taking a stance against violence and discrimination,” he said.

“Through the mural, police are also hoping to increase confidence and trust between LGBTI communities and police, and encourage everyone to speak to us if they need help.

“The initiative is also a fantastic way for our young people to tell other young people that they have a right to be proud of who they are.

“Our youth play an important role in creating safer and more inclusive communities, and ensuring a brighter future for all.”

That particular police station was chosen because it sits next to a train line, allowing passengers to see the rainbow mural on their daily commutes.