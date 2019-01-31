Sunshine Coast LGBTIQ Seniors Group Are Hosting A Free Film Screening

The Sunshine Coast LGBTI Community Ageing Network are hosting a free classic film screening and lunch event for LGBTIQ seniors on February 21.

All over-50’s who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or intersex are invited to attend and meet other like-minded people on the Sunshine Coast.

The screening will be held at the 97-year-old, heritage-listed Majestic Theatre in Pomona, the last remaining working silent film theatre in the world. The screening will begin at 10:30 on Thursday, February 21, with a group lunch following the film.

The gay-themed 1928 silent film, Gender In Chains, is an astonishing mixture of love story, socially conscious expose and lurid melodrama, balancing tender romance with candid erotica and uninhibited imagination with crisp realism.

Directed by and starring William Dieterle, the film was produced at the peak of the German silent film era and defines the Weinmar era of artistic freedom that would shortly fall prey to the Nazi regime.

At the screening, the film’s live accompaniment will be played on a traditional theatre organ by theatre owner Ron West (pictured).

A film fanatic, Ron helped to establish the Majestic Theatre as a must-visit destination in Pomona, owning it for 30 years.

Lunch will be provided after the screening to allow members of the LGBTI Community Ageing Network group to catch up and meet new faces. Those coming on their own will receive a very warm welcome.

‘Resilience and contribution of LGBTI seniors’

The LGBTI Community Ageing Network was established in 2017 to help aged care and health service providers meet the needs of members of the LGBTI community as they age.

Awareness of the needs of LGBTI seniors is increasing in Australia and overseas, as both older activists – the “Silent Generation,” born 1923-1944 – and Baby Boomer generation require culturally appropriate services.

David Mack, who is a member of the network, said the federal government’s Aged Care Diversity Framework acknowledges one in ten older people identify as being LGBTI and many have faced stigma, family rejection and social isolation.

“There’s a risk that LGBTI people can become socially isolated as they age, which has been shown to be a risk factor for physical and mental ill health,” Mack said.

“As a network made up of aged care service providers and senior LGBTI community members we aim to encourage social connectedness and wellbeing.

“The Community Ageing Network also recognises the resilience and contribution of out LGBTI seniors and the positive energy and fun generated at our social events.”

If you would like to attend this free event please contact David Mack on 0419 879 025 to RSVP and to discuss transport assistance. For more information about the LGBTI Community Ageing Network and its events visit the group’s website or Facebook page.