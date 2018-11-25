Sunshine Coast’s Jungle Love Festival ‘Not About Spectating, But Participating’

While many large Australian festivals have crashed and burned over the last few years, in Queensland one small, quirky festival has gone from strength to strength with its fierce commitment to community.

“We look at it as a pilgrimage,” Jungle Love Festival Director Raymond Williams told QNews Magazine.

“Once a year we step aside from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

“We escape the tangled net of the World Wide Web and seek sanctuary amidst nature, music, art, community and love.

“Jungle Love is a festival powered by love. That may sound a little cheesy, but we all put our hearts and souls into it because we’re alive here and now.

“It is just a blip in time in the grand scheme of things, so what could be more important than creating something to bring more love into this world while we have this opportunity?”

Jungle Love is an 18+ boutique festival on the Sunshine Coast showcasing the most exciting emerging and established artists and performers.

Every act is handpicked for their ability to excite lovers of music and art, not because of where they sit on the charts.

It’s an immersive and environmentally conscious event. In addition to the music line-up there’s thoughtfully curated culture and workshops as well as astounding visual and performance art.

And Jungle Love adds its own eclectic touches like the rainbow pushbikes – 130 of them – scattered around the 25-hectare festival site.

Anyone needing a bike simply grabs one and it’s theirs as long as they need it.

The creek surrounding the site is a key element of the festival with water aerobics each morning and swimming all day long.

“Float downstream and soak up nature’s untamed beauty,” said Raymond, “and we’ll provide the soundtrack.”

Jungle Love is a welcoming and diverse festival and Raymond said that what delighted him most about the festival was the sense of belonging and community it imparted to all festival goers.

“As a young queer man, this is the sort of space I needed to feel safe and secure and welcomed and cherished,” he said.

“I’m so happy we are able to provide young queer people with this sense of inclusion and community.”

Jungle Love Festival will be held at a secret location in the rainforest of the Sunshine Coast Hinterland from November 29 until December 1. Find out more at the website here.