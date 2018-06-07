Sydney Convicts Rugby Team Wins The 2018 Bingham Cup

The Sydney Convicts rugby team has won this year’s Bingham Cup, held in Amsterdam over the weekend.

Known as the “World Cup of gay rugby”, the three-day Bingham Cup tournament came down to a final match between the Convicts and New York’s Gotham Knights.

The Convicts took home the trophy with a 22 to 8 win.

“A convincing win in a hard fought game against a strong team! Our boys bring home the Bingham Cup!” the team wrote on social media.

More than 1,700 players from 60 different teams travelled from North America, Europe and Oceania to take part in this year’s competition, and the Convicts were joined in Amsterdam by their interstate rivals the Brisbane Hustlers and the Melbourne Chargers.

The Hustlers went down against the Gotham Knights 5-12 in the semi-final.

“The boys have had an amazing three days and we at the club are super proud of their achievements in this wonderful tournament,” the Hustlers wrote on social media.

The Bingham Cup has been held biennially since 2002 and is dedicated to the memory of Mark Bingham, the rugby player who helped establish the gay rugby teams San Francisco Fog and the Gotham Knights before his death in the 9/11 terror attacks.

As one of the tournament’s original participating teams, the Convicts have won the cup four times before, in 2006, 2008, 2012, and 2014.

(Top photo by Sydney Convicts/Instagram)