Sydney Trans Community To Benefit From Free Dedicated Legal Service

Transgender people in Sydney will soon be able to access a range of free legal advice with the opening of Australia’s first legal service dedicated to issues affecting them.

The not-for-profit Inner City Legal Centre (ICLC) has teamed with law firm Dentons to launch a pilot of the Transgender Legal Service on September 10.

The service will be dedicated to providing support and free advice on legal issues to people who identify as transgender or their families in the case of young people who are transitioning.

“Our new Transgender Legal Service will assist transgender people with their very unique legal needs, from changing name and gender on official documents, to support in opposing employment discrimination,” ICLC Director Vicki Harding said.

“With the assistance of Dentons, ICLC is now well-placed to ensure transgender people receive the long-overdue targeted support they need.”

The service will run every second Monday and will provide advice on issues such as employment; discrimination; name and gender change advice; special medical procedure applications to the Family Court; divorces, separations and parenting; and Criminal and Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) advice and representation for especially vulnerable transgender clients on a low income.

To contact the Inner City Legal Centre, call (02) 9332 1966 or visit their website.

Last November, the ICLC was involved in the Family Court case that delivered a landmark ruling improving trans children’s access to hormone treatment.

In Brisbane, the LGBTI Legal Service provides free legal advice to LGBTIQ Queenslanders related to many legal issues including family law, domestic violence, surrogacy and parenting rights, employment, gender identity, discrimination and human rights issues.

Last week, the LGBTI Legal Service announced they had lodged a formal complaint of vilification against 25 people who “engaged in public acts of hate speech” during the same-sex marriage postal survey last year.