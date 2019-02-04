‘The Babadook’ Director Responds To Horror Movie Character’s Gay Icon Status

Jennifer Kent, the writer-director of Australian horror film The Babadook, has weighed in on the Internet’s granting of gay icon status to the movie’s titular monster in 2017.

According to Internet lore, it all began in mid-2017, when the horror film apparently made its way into Netflix’s listings for “LGBT Movies”.

The categorisation may have been an error, but the folks on the Internet ran with it, declaring that the frightening monster was gay and an LGBTI icon.

An Internet meme was born, and now elaborate Babadook costumes and signs are regular fixtures at pride celebrations around the world.

Now in an interview with horror film news site Bloody Disgusting, TKent said she was pleasantly surprised to see the Babadook become a queer figure but “loved” the story.

“That was mad… that was crazy,” she said.

“Of course, I love that story. I think it’s crazy and just kept him alive.

“I thought ah, you bastard.

“He doesn’t want to die so he’s finding ways to become relevant.”

8. the babadook is my favorite lgbt movie pic.twitter.com/dxCtyf9Kib — ana (@miletscharntke) May 31, 2017

my new favorite Tumblr meme is insisting that The Babadook is gay pic.twitter.com/Id1PJpkkgX — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) February 15, 2017

openly gay and with an affinity for hats and drama, the Babadook was the first time I saw myself represented in a film — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) April 19, 2017

the babadook is very excited to show u how he did his makeup 🌚 (disclaimer included👀lol) pic.twitter.com/xw73Dmv1D6 — Miles Jai🌸✨ (@milesjai) June 11, 2017

RT if you are a queer demon and not ashamed — Gay Babadook (@babadookgay) June 9, 2017

Babadook slander will NOT be tolerated in this house. Cinematic masterpiece AND gay icon. Not the ally we wanted but the ally we deserved. pic.twitter.com/iRHyzDT067 — ケビンちゃん (@kehhbean) June 7, 2017

good morning the Babadook is openly gay — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) February 16, 2017