‘The Hate U Give’ Brings Black Lives Matter Movement To The Cinema

Rarely does a film attract the near universal acclaim showered on The Hate U Give, an American crime drama about the fallout after a high school student witnesses a police shooting.

The movie deals frankly with race and racism as it addresses the tension between the police and the communities they’re supposed to serve and protect.

The Hate U Give is based on the hot button topic of police shootings of young black American men. It begins with the shooting death of a young black American men. It begins with the shooting death of a young black man by a white police officer who mistakes a hairbrush for a gun.

Witnesses to the shooting Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg) lives between two worlds. She resides in a poor, black neighbourhood but attends a mostly white prep school.

Although she has never felt really at home at the school, she is popular, plays basketball and is in a relationship with a fellow (white) student (played by K.J. Apa).

Before now, she has managed the continual transition between the two communities well enough, but the tension consequent to the death of her childhood friend changes everything.

Called to testify before a grand jury, she faces pressure from all sides but finds her voice and stands up for what’s right. Critics have praised Stenberg’s breakout performance as a young woman.

Reviews have concurred that The Hate U Give is one of the rare movie adaptations that stays true to the original book.

The Hate U Give is now screening at New Farm Cinemas. Visit the website for session times and tickets. Watch the trailer below:



