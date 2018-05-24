The Second Season Of ‘Queer Eye’ Is Coming Very Soon

Netflix has announced makeover show Queer Eye will return for season two on June 15.

The massively successful series, a modernised revival of 2000s-era hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, introduced a brand new “Fab Five” – fashion expert Tan France, culture guru Karamo Brown, design expert Bobby Berk, grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness and foodie Antoni Porowski.

The new show still transforms the lives of straight men but this time around, the new Fab Five also don’t shy away from issues like politics, homophobia and racism – with often emotional results.

The second season of Queer Eye will see the cast return to the US state of Georgia, “forging connections with communities from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from self-love and faith, to immigration and how to make the perfect homemade poke bowls and more,” according to Netflix.

The boys also announced in a video that they’ll visit Australia next month to promote the series, and said they’ll be doing a “very special” secret makeover while they’re here.

Queer Eye’s creator David Collins said of the show earlier this year, “People are saying they’re crying, and they’re crying because it’s touching a big part of them. It’s so authentic.

“What I really love about [the team] is their journey, their week with each of the heroes, the ultimate goal is to give them the beautiful freedom to experience the journey with that hero and go through it with them.”