There’s Going To Be A UK Version Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

A spinoff of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be coming to the UK next year.

The eight-episode series will be broadcast on BBC Three next year, The Sun reported.

The spinoff will reportedly be filmed in London and will invite aspiring drag superstars from across the United Kingdom to take part.

“I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens,” RuPaul said.

“And before anyone asks, yes, we would be thrilled to have Meghan Markle join us, as we are already preparing a ‘Royal-Mother-To-Be’ runway challenge.”

The UK will become the second country outside of the US to produce their own version of the drag juggernaut.

Drag Race Thailand premiered in February this year, showcasing a lineup talented Thai queens, and a second season is currently being filmed.

But before then, fans have this weekend’s Christmas-themed special Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular to look forward to, as well as the fourth series of Drag Race All-Stars.

Eureka, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique and Trixie Mattel will compete to be crowned the inaugural Christmas Queen in the special, which will be released on streaming service Stan this Saturday (December 8).

All-Stars 4 will be available to stream in Australia from December 15.