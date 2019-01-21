This Former ‘Gay Conversion’ Therapist Now Wants to Date Men Exclusively

David Matheson, a high-profile US Mormon and “gay conversion” therapist, has now admitted that he would like to pursue romantic relationships with men.

Outing himself in a private Facebook message group that was shared with LGBTIQ activist group Truth Wins Out, Matheson announced that he has begun a new life journey and is in search of a man to be his partner.

When contacted by Truth Wins Out, Matheson confirmed the authenticity of the Facebook message.

“My time in a straight marriage and in the ‘ex-gay’ world was genuine and sincere and a rich blessing to me,” he said.

“I remember most of it with fondness and gratitude for the joy and growth it caused in me and many others.

“But I had stopped growing and was starting to die. So I’ve embarked on a new life-giving path that has already started a whole new growth process.”

“Gay conversion” or “ex-gay” therapies have been widely discredited and condemned as dangerous by numerous bodies around the world including the United Nations, the Australian Psychological Society, and peak psychology bodies in the US and the UK.

Noticeably, Matheson did not express remorse for his past participation with the anti-gay movement or for the damage he has caused the people that joined his conversion programs.

“I wasn’t faking it all those years. I’m not renouncing my past work or my LDS faith. And I’m not condemning mixed-orientation marriages,” he said.

“I continue to support the rights of individuals to choose how they will respond to their sexual attractions and identity.

“With that freedom, I am now choosing to pursue life as a gay man.”

He also expressed to Truth Wins Out that even though he has proclaimed his homosexuality, he still continues to follow the Mormon faith.

TWO Executive Director Wayne Besen said that Matheson is proof that “gay conversion” programs don’t work even for their most vociferous advocates.

“If conversion therapy does not work for authors like David Matheson who write books on the discredited practice, it is naïve to expect it to work for those reading such deceptive publications,” he said.

“Conversion therapy employs guilt and shame to browbeat desperate and vulnerable people into renouncing their humanity.

“This is the latest evidence that conversion therapy is consumer fraud and ought to be outlawed in all 50 states.”

Aside from being the author of the anti-gay book and director for the Center for Gender Wholeness, Matheson also co-wrote a program called Journey into Manhood, where gay men are brought into the forest and told to participate in “manly” activities in order to convert them back to heterosexuality.

A report released last year by Australian researchers documented the long-term harm the “gay conversion” therapies had done to local survivors.

Last November, a practitioner of “gay conversion” therapies was allegedly sprung cruising gay hookup sites under the profile name “Hotnhairy72″.