Acclaimed Trans Actress Daniela Vega To Present At This Year’s Oscars

Transgender actress Daniela Vega will present at this year’s Academy Awards, in what is believed to be a first for the awards.

The 28-year-old Chilean actress (pictured) has received acclaim for her breakthrough performance in the Oscar-nominated new movie A Fantastic Woman.

Directed by Sebastián Lelio, the film stars Vega as trans woman Marina, who faces prejudice and discrimination from society as she mourns the death of her older lover.

The actress ultimately missed out on a nomination for her performance, but the film itself is up for Best Foreign-Language Film at this year’s Oscars.

Gay romance film Call Me By Your Name also scored four Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song.

Actor Timotheé Chalamet also received a Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of 17-year-old Elio in the film.

The 90th annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 4.

A Fantastic Woman is in select Australian cinemas from tomorrow. Watch the trailer below: